European Shares Subdued On US-China Trade Worries

(RTTNews) - European stocks were subdued on Monday as the United States ramped up pressure on China before trade talks begin next week.

Media reports suggested that the Trump administration was considering ways to delist Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges and limit U.S. investors' portfolio flows into China.

However, the White House said that nothing has been decided yet on curbing some U.S. investments in China.

Chinese manufacturing data topped forecasts and a measure of unemployment rate in the euro zone dropped in August to its lowest level in more than a decade, helping support underlying sentiment to some extent.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was down marginally at 391.64 after rising half a percent in the previous session.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were also little changed with a negative bias. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent as the pound rose slightly after the release of GDP data showing that Britain's economy has grown a little faster than previously thought over the last year.

On an annualized basis, U.K. GDP grew 1.3 percent in the second quarter of 2019, beating expectations for 1.2 percent growth and up from the previous reading of 1.2 percent.

Separately, Eurozone unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped in August to its lowest level in more than a decade, preliminary data from Eurostat showed.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 7.4 percent from 7.5 percent in July. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.

Airbus edged down slightly in Paris ahead of the WTO ruling on its subsidies.

French building materials company Saint-Gobain rallied 2.2 percent. The company has reached an agreement to sell its construction glass activity in South Korea, Hankuk Glass Industries, to Korea-based Glenwood Private Equity.

Dutch telecoms firm Royal KPN fell 1.2 percent after saying it won't hire Dominique Leroy as its new chief executive amid an investigation by Belgian authorities into the sale of her shares in former company Proximus.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum jumped 2.9 percent after it entered into an agreement to buy U.S. rare diseases specialist Dova Pharmaceuticals.

British home emergency repairs firm HomeServe jumped 2.6 percent after RBC raised its rating on the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.