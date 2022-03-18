European Shares Subdued On Inflation Concerns

(RTTNews) - European stocks were subdued on Friday, as ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough and oil climbed to hover near $106 a barrel, raising concerns over inflation and policy tightening.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.1 percent to 449.85 after rising half a percent in the previous session. The German DAX fell 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index dropped 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent.

Europe's biggest utility Enel rallied 2.5 percent after its operating performance returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

Oil & gas major BP Plc fell over 1 percent and Royal Dutch Shell was down 0.6 percent despite oil prices extending overnight gains on doubts over Moscow-Kyiv peace talks. Essentra, a provider of essential components and solutions, fell about 1 percent despite swinging to a profit in 2021 on higher revenue.

Miners advanced, with Anglo American climbing 1.1 percent after it signed a pact with EDF to develop a regional renewable energy ecosystem in South Africa.

Deutsche Wohnen fell 2.2 percent. The property company majority owned by Vonovia SE reported a fall in annual earnings, mainly because of lower earnings from disposals and one-off, transaction-related expenses. Shares of the latter were little changed.

Fuchs Petrolub gained nearly 1 percent. The manufacturer of lubricants and related specialty products reported that its fiscal 2021 earnings after tax grew 15 percent to 254 million euros from last year's 221 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.