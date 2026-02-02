European Shares Subdued As Mining And Energy Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - European stocks were subdued on Monday as a global rout in metal and energy prices weighed on commodity-related stocks.

Signs of easing U.S.-Iran tension and solid German retail sales data helped limit regional losses to some extent.

Official data showed German retail sales rose 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in December, reversing November's 0.5 percent drop.

On a yearly basis, retail sales posted an annual growth of 1.5 percent compared to an increase of 1.3 percent in November.

The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.3 percent to 609.41 after rising 0.6 percent on Friday.

The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both were down around 0.2 percent.

The dollar held onto its gains after U.S. House speaker Mike Johnson said it'll be a few days before a government funding package comes up for a vote in the House.

Shares of Anglo American, Antofagasta and BP Plc were down 2-5 percent. Precious metals miner Fresnillo plunged nearly 8 percent.

Julius Baer fell 1.4 percent after the Swiss bank reported a sharp drop in profits for 2025.

French drugmaker Sanofi rose about half a percent after its genetic disorder drug showed promise in a late-stage trial.

British investment firm 3i Infrastructure slumped 6.2 percent after it flagged a likely £212m write off of its position in DNS:NET.

