Markets

European Shares Subdued As Mining And Energy Stocks Drag

February 02, 2026 — 04:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - European stocks were subdued on Monday as a global rout in metal and energy prices weighed on commodity-related stocks.

Signs of easing U.S.-Iran tension and solid German retail sales data helped limit regional losses to some extent.

Official data showed German retail sales rose 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in December, reversing November's 0.5 percent drop.

On a yearly basis, retail sales posted an annual growth of 1.5 percent compared to an increase of 1.3 percent in November.

The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.3 percent to 609.41 after rising 0.6 percent on Friday.

The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both were down around 0.2 percent.

The dollar held onto its gains after U.S. House speaker Mike Johnson said it'll be a few days before a government funding package comes up for a vote in the House.

Shares of Anglo American, Antofagasta and BP Plc were down 2-5 percent. Precious metals miner Fresnillo plunged nearly 8 percent.

Julius Baer fell 1.4 percent after the Swiss bank reported a sharp drop in profits for 2025.

French drugmaker Sanofi rose about half a percent after its genetic disorder drug showed promise in a late-stage trial.

British investment firm 3i Infrastructure slumped 6.2 percent after it flagged a likely £212m write off of its position in DNS:NET.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.