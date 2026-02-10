European Shares Subdued With Earnings And US Data In Spotlight

(RTTNews) - European stocks were subdued on Tuesday as investors digested mixed earnings updates and looked ahead to the release of key U.S. retail sales, inflation and jobs data this week for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.1 percent to 620.66 after rising 0.7 percent on Monday to reach a record high.

The German DAX dipped 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined half a percent while France's CAC 40 was up 0.4 percent.

Dutch healthcare company Philips soared 10 percent after reporting strong Q4 earnings and setting ambitious targets for 2026.

Gucci-owner Kering surged 13.3 percent after it reported an acceleration in sales growth for the final quarter of 2025.

TUI, Europe's biggest travel operator, tumbled 3.5 percent despite the company delivering strong first-quarter results and confirming full-year targets.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca gained 1 percent. The company projected continued revenue and earnings growth in 2026, boosted by sales of its cancer drugs.

BP Plc shares slumped 5 percent. The British oil and gas major halted share buybacks after reporting wider replacement cost or RC loss in its fourth quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.