Markets

European Shares Subdued With Earnings And US Data In Spotlight

February 10, 2026 — 03:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - European stocks were subdued on Tuesday as investors digested mixed earnings updates and looked ahead to the release of key U.S. retail sales, inflation and jobs data this week for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.1 percent to 620.66 after rising 0.7 percent on Monday to reach a record high.

The German DAX dipped 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined half a percent while France's CAC 40 was up 0.4 percent.

Dutch healthcare company Philips soared 10 percent after reporting strong Q4 earnings and setting ambitious targets for 2026.

Gucci-owner Kering surged 13.3 percent after it reported an acceleration in sales growth for the final quarter of 2025.

TUI, Europe's biggest travel operator, tumbled 3.5 percent despite the company delivering strong first-quarter results and confirming full-year targets.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca gained 1 percent. The company projected continued revenue and earnings growth in 2026, boosted by sales of its cancer drugs.

BP Plc shares slumped 5 percent. The British oil and gas major halted share buybacks after reporting wider replacement cost or RC loss in its fourth quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.