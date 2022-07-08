European shares subdued as miners fall on China COVID worries

European shares were largely muted on Friday on losses in miners, as copper prices pulled back on worries about China COVID-19 curbs, while investors remained cautious ahead of monthly U.S. jobs data.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.2% by 0709 GMT, after climbing 3.6% in the last two sessions.

Europe's basic resources .SXPP fell 1.5% to lead losses among sectors, a day after surging 5.4% on Chinese stimulus hopes.

Globally, sentiment was jolted after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, driving up bids for the safe-haven yen. GLOB/MKTS

The U.S. non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT will show jobs growth likely slowed in June and unemployment rate unchanged at 3.6%, underscoring a tight labour market that could encourage the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by another 75 basis points later this month.

Swedish Match AB SWMA.ST rose 1.3% after a media report that the activist investment firm Elliott Investment Management is building a stake in tobacco and nicotine products maker.

