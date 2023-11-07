News & Insights

European shares subdued as energy counters gains in financials

November 07, 2023 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - European shares were subdued on Tuesday as a drag in energy stocks offset gains in financials, while Watches of Switzerland jumped to a more than one-month high following a strong second-quarter update.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was flat by 0815 GMT, having snapped a five-day gaining streak on Monday.

It had climbed more than 3% last week amid robust earnings and signs of an end to rate hikes by major central banks.

Energy stocks .SXEP led sectoral declines with a 1.2% fall, tracking a more than 1% drop in crude oil prices.

Watches of SwitzerlandWOSG.L soared 12.2% to the top of the STOXX 600 as it expects to more than double its annual profit by 2028.

UBS GroupUBSG.S posted a $785 million loss in the third quarter, while signalling that its core wealth business is stabilising. The stock was up 4.3%, aiding a 1% rise in the financial services sector index.

