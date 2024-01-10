News & Insights

European shares subdued as commodity-linked stocks weigh, US inflation data in focus

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

January 10, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Wednesday, hurt by a decline in basic resources shares, while investors mulled over corporate earnings and geared up for a key U.S. inflation print for clues on the interest rate path.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.2% by 8:15 GMT.

Basic resources .SXPP stocks slipped 0.5% to lead declines, tracking weak base metals and precious metal prices as investors exercised caution ahead of a key U.S. inflation print, due Thursday. GOL/MET/L

On the data front, Norway's core inflation rate fell below expectations in December, which could help bring forward the central bank's planned policy easing.

In corporate news, shares in Italy's Davide CampariCPRI.MI fell 5.4% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the spirits group completed a 1.2 bln euro ($1.3 bln) private placement of shares and bonds to fund French cognac house Courvoisier's acquisition.

