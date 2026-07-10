Markets

European Shares Subdued Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

July 10, 2026 — 05:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - European stocks were subdued on Friday, with AI valuation concerns and tit-for-tat strikes between Iran and the U.S. keeping investors on edge.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 640.66 after rising 0.8 percent on Thursday, led by a rebound in technology shares.

The German DAX, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 all traded marginally lower. Euro zone government bond yields were steady following a violent sell-off in the previous session.

Careium AB shares soared 11 percent. The Swedish care technology company reported a 24 percent rise in second-quarter net sales from the same period last year.

Vodafone jumped 11 percent after UAE telecoms operator E& announced it would sell its entire stake in the British carrier to Vega.

No-frills airline EasyJet skyrocketed 14 percent after it has agreed in principle to a £5.7bn takeover proposal from U.S. private equity giant Apolo Global Management.

Recruitment specialist Hays surged 12 percent after saying its annual operating profit would land at the top of analyst forecasts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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