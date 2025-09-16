European Shares Subdued Ahead Of Fed Meeting

(RTTNews) - European stocks were flat to slightly lower on Tuesday and the U.S. dollar slipped to an over two-month low ahead of the start of a two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve later in the day, with traders eyeing a widely expected 25 bps rate cut.

In economic releases, the U.K. jobless rate remained unchanged and average earnings growth slowed in the three months to July, the Office for National Statistics said.

The unemployment rate was at 4.7 percent in the three months to July, unchanged from the previous period.

Average earnings excluding bonuses increased 4.8 percent in May to July, which was down from 5.0 percent in the previous three-month period and matched expectations.

In August, payroll employment decreased 127,000 from the previous year and by 8,000 from the previous month to 30.3 million.

Eurozone industrial production figures and the German ZEW economic sentiment survey results are awaited later in the day.

The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 556.83 after rising 0.4 percent on Monday.

The German DAX slipped 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 was marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down by 0.1 percent.

Online review platform Trustpilot soared 8 percent in London after delivering both top-line growth and improved profitability in the first half of 2025 and launching a new share buyback program.

Anglo American rose about 1 percent. The mining giant has signed a definitive agreement with Codelco to coordinate operations at Los Bronces and Andina in Chile.

Hochschild Mining rose 1.2 percent as it announced the appointment of Cassio Diedrich as Chief Operating Officer.

Hiring firm SThree plummeted 20 percent after forecasting annual pre-tax profit well below market expectations.

FMCG major Unilever fell nearly 1 percent after announcing a new CFO.

Basilea Pharmaceutica tallied 2.3 percent. The Swiss drug developer said it has received additional $25 million funding from BARDA for antifungal development.

