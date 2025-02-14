News & Insights

Markets

European Shares Subdued After Recent Gains

February 14, 2025 — 04:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - European shares were subdued on Friday but remained on track for their eighth straight week of gains on growing optimism about a Russia-Ukraine peace deal and a delay in possible reciprocal U.S. tariffs.

The euro was firm after reports emerged that Ukraine's President Zelenskiy won't engage in talks with Russia at the upcoming Munich Conference.

In economic releases, Germany's wholesale prices increased for the second straight month in December, data from Destatis showed earlier today.

The wholesale price index advanced by more-than-expected 0.9 percent from a year ago, after rising 0.1 percent in December.

This was the second consecutive increase. Prices were forecast to grow 0.2 percent. The pan European STOXX 600 slipped 0.1 percent to 553.17 after closing at a record high for the past four sessions.

The German DAX dipped 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 was up 0.2 percent.

French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications SA tumbled 4 percent after posting a wider net loss for the first half.

Birkin bag maker Hermes International rallied 3.5 percent after it reported a profit for its full year that increased from last year. Peers Burberry, Richemont and LVMH were up 1-2 percent.

Jet engine maker Safran gained 1 percent after revising up its profit and cash forecasts for 2025.

Lender HSBC fell 1.2 percent in London on reports it plans investment banking job cuts from next week.

NatWest Group lost 2 percent despite reporting solid 2024 performance with increased profits.

Likewise, warehousing giant Segro declined 1.3 percent despite reporting a double-digit jump in profit in the year ended December 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.