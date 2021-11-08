CFR

European shares struggle for direction after record run

Contributor
Anisha Sircar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares opened flat on Monday after optimism around a strong earnings season and the European Central Bank's reiteration that inflation is temporary was offset by concerns ahead of U.S. inflation data this week.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 8 (Reuters) - European shares opened flat on Monday after optimism around a strong earnings season and the European Central Bank's reiteration that inflation is temporary was offset by concerns ahead of U.S. inflation data this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was flat as of 0806 GMT after hitting record levels on Friday.

Asian markets were also seen without direction due to a combination of last week's upbeat U.S. October jobs report and caution ahead of a reading on U.S. consumer prices on Wednesday that could affect the timing of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike. MKTS/GLOB

Oil stocks .SXEP were the top gainers in Europe, up 0.6%, as crude prices firmed after OPEC+ producers pushed back against a U.S. call to accelerate output as demand nears pre-pandemic levels. O/R

Providing the biggest boost to the STOXX 600, Richemont CFR.S advanced 3.8% on the heels of news reports that activist hedge fund Third Point had built a stake in the luxury goods firm.

UK's Playtech PTEC.L gained 2.8% after the online gambling software developer received a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder Gopher Investments.

Consumer goods group Henkel HNKG_p.DE fell 5.8% after trimming its full-year outlook saying it could not fully compensate for a spike in input prices.

Frankfurt-listed shares of Tesla TSLA.F dropped 7.3% after voters on Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's Twitter poll favoured a sale of 10% of his Tesla stocks.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CFR TSLA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters