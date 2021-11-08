European shares struggle for direction after record run

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 8 (Reuters) - European shares opened flat on Monday after optimism around a strong earnings season and the European Central Bank's reiteration that inflation is temporary was offset by concerns ahead of U.S. inflation data this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was flat as of 0806 GMT after hitting record levels on Friday.

Asian markets were also seen without direction due to a combination of last week's upbeat U.S. October jobs report and caution ahead of a reading on U.S. consumer prices on Wednesday that could affect the timing of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike. MKTS/GLOB

Oil stocks .SXEP were the top gainers in Europe, up 0.6%, as crude prices firmed after OPEC+ producers pushed back against a U.S. call to accelerate output as demand nears pre-pandemic levels. O/R

Providing the biggest boost to the STOXX 600, Richemont CFR.S advanced 3.8% on the heels of news reports that activist hedge fund Third Point had built a stake in the luxury goods firm.

UK's Playtech PTEC.L gained 2.8% after the online gambling software developer received a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder Gopher Investments.

Consumer goods group Henkel HNKG_p.DE fell 5.8% after trimming its full-year outlook saying it could not fully compensate for a spike in input prices.

Frankfurt-listed shares of Tesla TSLA.F dropped 7.3% after voters on Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's Twitter poll favoured a sale of 10% of his Tesla stocks.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com))

