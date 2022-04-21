European shares steady in choppy trade; Anglo American drags miners lower

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

April 21 (Reuters) - European shares steadied on Thursday in choppy trade following a series of positive earnings updates, while miners dropped more than 2% as Anglo American slumped after slashing its production outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was little changed as of 0723 GMT.

Miners .SXPP dropped 2.4%, leading losses on the benchmark for a second straight day after Anglo American AAL.L said its first-quarter production fell 10% year on year and lowered its full-year forecast.

Miner Anglo American's shares fell 6.1%.

Nestle NESN.S gained 1.6% after the food group confirmed its targets for the year as price increases helped quarterly organic sales rise more than expected.

Engineering and technology firm ABB ABBN.S climbed 3.8% after posting a sharp rise in orders during the first quarter.

Meanwhile, ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos said the European Central Bank should end its asset purchase programme in July and could raise rates that same month, in September or later, according to an interview published Thursday.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

