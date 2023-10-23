European shares steady, but geopolitical tensions weigh

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 23 (Reuters) - European shares were steady on Monday at the start of a week packed with earnings reports and the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy meeting, though tensions in the Middle East kept investors on edge.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX edged up 0.1% by 0703 GMT, after falling over 3% in the previous week.

Geopolitical concerns weighed on sentiment as Washington warned of a significant risk to U.S. interests in the Middle East, with a jump in government bond yields adding to the pressure.

Among major movers for the day, PhilipsPHG.AS climbed 1.0% as the Dutch health technology company raised its full-year outlook.

IndiviorINDV.L jumped 6% after the drugmaker said it will pay $385 million to settle a lawsuit.

Keeping a lid on gains, energy stocks .SXEP shed 0.8%, tracking a pullback in crude prices. O/R

In the week, investors will monitor earnings from major U.S. technology firms such as Microsoft MSFT.O and Alphabet GOOGL.O, while an interest rate decision from the ECB on Thursday will also be in focus.

