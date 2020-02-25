European shares steady as selling pressure eases

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Feb 25 (Reuters) - European shares bounced back on Tuesday after recording their worst losses since June 2016 in the previous session, with investors assessing the economic hit of a coronavirus outbreak that has spread far beyond China.

Markets across the globe attempted to stabilise, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rising 0.6%.

After a 5.4% tumble on Monday, Milan-listed shares .FTMIB rose 0.6%. Italy is struggling with the worst flare-up of coronavirus cases in Europe, with 220 cases reported and seven dead.

Airline stocks, which took the biggest hit on Monday, edged higher. Lufthansa LHAG.DE, EasyJet EZJ.L and Ryanair RYA.I rose between 0.6% and 1.4%.

Prudential Plc PRU.L rose 2.9% after hedge fund Third Point LLC amassed a more than $2 billion stake and called on the British insurer to split into two companies.

