SALM

European shares steady ahead of PMI data

Credit: REUTERS/TIMM REICHERT

January 24, 2023 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Jan 24 (Reuters) - European stocks edged higher on Tuesday, boosted by a fresh run of gains for technology stocks, while investors awaited economic data that is expected to show a slight improvement in euro zone business activity.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.1% after a strong finish on Wall Street, lifted by tech stocks that were battered last year in the wake of surging interest rates.

S&P Global's flash reading, due at 0900 GMT, is expected to show the euro zone flash composite PMI edged up to 49.8 in January, a small improvement from 49.3 in December, as energy prices dropped and inflation moderated.

Among stocks, Rheinmetall RHMG.DE added 1.2% after the German defence group's chief executive forecast sales would grow to 11-12 billion euros ($12-$13 billion) in 2025, according to German magazine Stern.

Swatch Group UHR.S edged up 0.8% after the Swiss watchmaker said it was positive about a recovery in the China market and also reported a 2.5% increase in 2022 sales.

Shares of Norwegian salmon farmers SalMar SALM.OL and Mowi MOWI.OL jumped 4.7% and 9.1%, respectively, to top the STOXX 600.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SALM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.