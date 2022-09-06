European shares steady after plunge, Credit Suisse up

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Sept 6 (Reuters) - European shares climbed on Tuesday, following a rough start to the week as worries over a looming energy crisis and recession weighed on risk appetite, while Credit Suisse Group rose after the lender agreed to sell its global trust business.

The STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.5% just moments after the opening bell, on track to recover from a 0.6% loss marked in the previous session on news that Russia stopped pumping gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe.

Germany's DAX index .GDAXI climbed 0.7% after slumping more than 2% lower on Monday.

Investors closely followed developments around the Nord Stream gas stoppage, which sparked worries about surging energy prices and winter shortages in the region.

Gazprom GAZP.MM Deputy Chief Executive Officer Vitaly Markelov told Reuters the Russian natural gas Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany will not resume shipments until Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE repairs faulty equipment.

Shares of Siemens Energy climbed 3.1% after the company said during the weekend it had not been commissioned to carry out the repair work.

Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S gained 1.9% as the bank agreed to sell its global trust business to The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited NTB.N and Gasser Partner Trust.

