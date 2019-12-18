European shares steady after Brexit-driven fall, Volvo jumps on Isuzu tie-up

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares tried to stabilize on Wednesday as gains for Swedish truck maker Volvo and defensive sectors helped counter worries about a hard Brexit that continued to pressure UK mid-cap shares.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX inched up 0.1% by 0821 GMT, hovering closer to a record high hit on Monday, encouraged by a decisive Conservative win in UK elections and a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal.

Shares in Swedish truck maker Volvo AB VOLVb.ST gained 4.7% after it and Japan's Isuzu Motors 7202.T agreed to form a strategic alliance in commercial vehicles that will include sale of Volvo's subsidiary UD Trucks to Isuzu.

Defensive sectors such as healthcare, food & beverage and utilities led gains on the main STOXX 600 index.

However, domestically focused UK stocks .FTMC fell 0.4% as worries about Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking a hard line on Brexit lingered. London's exporter heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.2%, as pound erased all its gains made on the Tory victory.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, editing by Julien Ponthus)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328;))

