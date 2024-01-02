News & Insights

European shares start New Year at 23-month high on energy boost

January 02, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Europe's benchmark stock index hit a near two-year high on Tuesday, as investors entered 2024 with undeterred hopes that major central banks might finally deliver interest rate cuts, with energy stocks leading the charge.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.3% by 0811 GMT, hitting a 23-month high, after a long weekend for New Year Day holiday.

Expectations of softer monetary policy drove a 12.7% jump in the benchmark index in 2023, almost fully rebounding from a 12.9% slump in the previous year after major central banks delivered rapid rate hikes to conquer spiralling inflation.

Key economic data remain at the top of investors' radar, including a monthly eurozone PMI reading later in the day and producer prices on Friday. Across the Atlantic, U.S. non-farm payrolls for December will also be crucially parsed for policy cues.

Energy shares .SXEP jumped 1.4%, tracking higher oil prices.

Chip machine manufacturer ASMLASML.AS lost 1.4% after the Dutch government partially revoked an export licence for the shipment of some chip-making equipment to China.

Denmark's MaerskMAERSKb.CO jumped 4% to top the STOXX 600. The company still plans to sail more than 30 container vessels through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
