European shares start December on a high; Omicron impact in focus

Dec 1 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Wednesday as bargain hunters returned after a rough November, although investors remained concerned whether the Omicron variant will upend economic activity in the winter months.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.8% as of 0816 GMT, tracking gains in Asian shares and U.S. futures after a sharp selloff in the previous session. MKTS/GLOB

Miners .SXPP added 2% after copper prices rebounded on easing concerns about the new variant, while oil stocks .SXEP jumped 2.1% as crude prices gained ahead of an OPEC meeting where major producers will discuss how to respond to potentially lower demand against the backdrop of Omicron. MET/LO/R

European Union could greenlight COVID-19 vaccines tailored to target the new variant in three to four months, the region's drug regulator chief Emer Cooke said on Tuesday, adding that existing shots would continue to provide protection.

Among companies, Husqvarna HUSQb.ST, the world's biggest maker of power gardening tools, rose 3.5% after it raised its overall financial targets and growth ambitions for robotic lawn mowers and other battery-powered products.

