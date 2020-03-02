European shares stabilise; Italy bucks trend as banks slide

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Nokia gains after announcing CEO change

ThyssenKrupp rises after double upgrade

SES slumps after downbeat 2020 forecast

Battered Italian shares slide again

March 2 (Reuters) - European shares steadied on Monday after their worst weekly showing since the 2008 financial crisis, as traders swung their attention to the extra injections of support they now expect major central banks to provide following the virus outbreak.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 1.7%, after a 12% slump last week, with oil & gas companies .SXEP leading the gains as crude prices jumped 4%. O/R

Sentiment firmed as bleak February factory activity data out of China due to the virus fuelled hopes of more stimulus, even as new infections in the country declined.

However, the virus continues to spread elsewhere. The United States reported its second death, while the United Kingdom reported a total of 36 cases as of Sunday.

Italy, the worst-hit in Europe, saw death toll rise to 34. Battered Milan stocks .FTMIB continued to slide, despite reports the government will introduce measures worth 3.6 billion euros ($3.5 billion), or 0.2% of gross domestic product (GDP), this week to soften the blow.

Shares in Banco BPM BAMI.MI led a drop in Italian banks .FTIT8300.

"Wave after wave of negative headlines regarding the coronavirus itself will test investors' confidence in this rebound – a few more deaths in the U.S., for example, could seriously undermine the week's green start," Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx, wrote in a note.

Investors are now betting that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) as early as March, while the European Central Bank is expected to cut rates by a 10 bps at the April meeting.

The final reading on euro zone manufacturing activity did little to instil confidence.

Although a downturn in Germany's manufacturing sector eased further in February, IHS Markit said the prospect of disruptions to supply chains due to the outbreak means the promising data could be misleading.

Meanwhile, Britain and the European Union are due to begin talks on their future relationship after Brexit. Both sides say they want to reach a deal by the end of the year.

Top gainer on the STOXX 600 was Hiscox HSX.L, up about 7%, after the insurer reported strong gross written premiums and said its exposure to event cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak was manageable.

Telecoms equipment maker Nokia NOKIA.HE gained about 4% as long-time Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Suri plans to step down in September. He will be replaced by current chief of energy group Fortum FORTUM.HE.

Satellite operator SES SESFd.PA slumped 14% after it cut its core profit and revenue forecasts for 2020, citing a projected slowdown in its video and networks divisions.

Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE gained 4.3% after Credit Suisse double upgraded the stock "outperform" from "underperform".

