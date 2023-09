European shares snap 4-day losing streak, insurers lag as NN Group falls

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Sept 27 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday after four straight sessions of losses, while insurance stocks capped the gains as Netherlands' largest insurer NN Group fell after an unfavourable court ruling.

German consumer sentiment is set to fall in October, as persistently high inflation encourages people to save and blots out the chances of a recovery before the end of the year, a GfK institute survey found.

Capping the gains on the STOXX 600, insurance stocks .SXIP fell 0.5%.

Shares of Netherlands' largest insurer NN GroupNN.AS shed 12.5% after the company warned of a possible "material adverse effect" following an unfavourable court ruling in a long drawn case.

"Obviously it paid out a chunk of compensation, but with consumer groups now saying that the compensation was too low, that does ring warning bells."

Dutch peer ASR Nederland NV ASRNL.AS fell 7.2%.

The Amsterdam Exchange Index .AEX, however, climbed 0.6% as Adyen NV ADYEN.AS rose 5.9% after Barclays raised the Dutch payment solutions provider's rating.

Meanwhile, the risk premium of Italian government debt over the German sovereign hit its highest since May on Wednesday ahead of Italy's announcement of its budget plan.

Stocks in Italy .FTMIB climbed 0.4%, supported by banks.

H&MHMb.ST reversed early losses to rise 6.7% as the world's second-biggest fashion retailer reported a slightly bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit boosted by cost cuts.

"Most investors are taking a look at what they've announced today and thinking it's not quite as bad as maybe we thought it was going to be," Hewsonsaid.

"Chances are people will buy the autumn winter stuff from H&M, they are just going to do it a bit later."

