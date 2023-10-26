European shares slump 1% ahead of ECB verdict, dismal earnings weigh

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

By Amruta Khandekar

Oct 26 (Reuters) - European shares dropped on Thursday, hit by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and a slew of weak earnings reports including from Standard Chartered in the run up to the European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX index fell 1% by 8:30 GMT and hovered near a seven-month low, with automakers .SXAP and banks .SX7P leading declines.

The benchmark index tracked a slump on Wall Street overnight as longer-dated yields edged closer to the 5% level, rekindling fears about U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer in the face of a resilient U.S. economy.

Lacklustre lending data and evidence of faltering economic growth in the euro zone has bolstered expectations that the ECB will keep its key interest rate unchanged at a record 4% high at 1215 GMT. 0#ECBWATCH

"There is recession risk, there's geopolitical risk, there's bond risk and poor economic data from across the region," said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.

Bank shares .SX7P were a big drag on Thursday, down 2.3% as more earnings reports from the sector trickled in.

Standard Chartered shares STAN.L slumped 11.3% and were set for their worst day in over three years as the lender's third-quarter pre-tax profit dropped 33% while BNP ParibasBNPP.PA fell 4.1% on reporting a fall in trading revenue.

SwedbankSWEDa.ST shed 8.3% after third-quarter net interest income fell below market expectations.

Automakers fell 2.7%, weighed by a 5.5% decline in Mercedes-BenzMBGn.DE post a drop in third-quarter earnings and as Sweden-based automaker Volvo CarsVOLCARb.ST lost 10.3% despite robust earnings.

HelloFreshHFGG.DE sank 10.6%, with the German meal kit-maker's third quarter earnings falling short of expectations, while a drop in quarterly sales dragged shares of consumer giant UnileverULVR.L 2.7% lower.

Among gainers, BE Semiconductor (BESI) BESI.AS rose 9.1% to top the STOXX 600 as the Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier's third-quarter gross margin beat estimates.

Swedish defence contractor SaabSAABb.ST climbed 4.6%, helped by a jump in third-quarter profit.

Overall, analysts expect STOXX 600 earnings to slump 9.7% in the third-quarter, bigger than a 6.6% decline forecast at the beginning of July, per LSEG data.

Investors are also watching out for third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data for further clues on the interest rate trajectory.

