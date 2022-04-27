European shares slip with focus on Russia gas supplies, mixed earnings

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

April 27 (Reuters) - European shares slipped in choppy trade on Wednesday as markets took stock of mixed earnings updates, while energy tensions heightened after Russian energy giant Gazprom halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX inched 0.4% lower, set to extend its sell-off for a fourth straight day, and hovered near six-week lows.

Gazprom GAZP.MM halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for failing to pay for gas in roubles in the Kremlin's toughest response so far to crippling sanctions from the West over the Ukraine conflict.

Miners .SXPP extended gains for a second straight day after a recent sell-off, while defensive sectors such as utilities .SX6P and food and beverage stocks .SX3P were the biggest decliners.

Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE fell 5% after warning that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hurt full-year results, even as it posted a better-than-expected 17% jump in first-quarter profit.

Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L gained 1.2% on a quarterly profit beat as Britain's largest mortgage lender largely shrugged off the country's worsening cost of living crisis.

Nordic telecom operator Telia TELIA.ST advanced 1.1% after posting better-than-expected quarterly earnings, while freight forwarder DSV DSV.CO firmed 2.7% after raising its 2022 outlook.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

