European shares slip with central banks in focus; Nordic Semiconductor slumps

September 18, 2023 — 03:14 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

STOXX 600 off 0.2%

Sept 18 (Reuters) - European shares opened slightly weaker on Monday after sharp gains last week, as investors braced for a week packed with central bank meetings including rate decisions from Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX edged 0.2% lower by 0705 GMT, with healthcare .SXDP and rate-sensitive technology stocks .SX8P weighing on the index.

Global central banks will take centre stage this week, with Bank of England likely to hike interest rates for the 15th time later in the week, while the Fed seems set for a hawkish pause.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA NOD.OL shed nearly 14% after cutting its revenue guidance for the third quarter.

Societe Generale'sSOGN.PA new CEO Slawomir Krupa pledged to cut costs to boost profits by 2026 amid stagnating sales, in his first strategic plan for France's third-biggest listed bank, sending shares down 5.9%.

