European Shares Slip Into Red On Tariff Worries

(RTTNews) - European shares edged lower on Friday as regional data disappointed, and uncertainty prevailed over U.S. trade deals before the July 9 deadline.

German factory orders decreased 1.4 percent from a month ago in May as the sharp fall in domestic demand offset the rise in orders from non-euro area economies, Destatis reported.

Orders were expected to drop 0.2 percent after an upwardly revised 1.6 percent rise in April.

Elsewhere, French industrial output slid 0.5 percent month-on-month in May, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent, according to latest figures from the statistical office INSEE.

Nonetheless, the pace of decline was less severe than the 1.4 percent decline posted in April.

The pan European STOXX 600 fell 0.8 percent to 539.45 after rising half a percent on Thursday.

The German DAX lost 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 tumbled 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.4 percent.

In corporate news, Air France-KLM edged down slightly as it unveiled plans to increase its stake in Scandinavian airline SAS to 60.5 percent.

Norwegian energy firm Aker BP fell 2.2 percent after releasing its second quarter 2025 trading update.

Digital publishing company Future Plc fell about 1 percent as it announced the successful launch and pricing of its debut sterling denominated £300 million 5-year unsecured bond maturing in 2030.

Huddled Group shares soared 10 percent. The Nottingham, England-based investor in e-commerce brands, has signed a new fulfilment and carrier service agreement with THG Ingenuity.

