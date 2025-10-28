European Shares Slip From Record Highs Ahead Of Xi-Trump Meeting

(RTTNews) - European stocks fell from record highs on Tuesday as investors looked forward to key central bank meetings as well as a planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday for direction.

There was also some disappointment on the data front, with a measure of German consumer confidence hitting its lowest level since April amid continued geopolitical uncertainty and higher inflation.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.3 percent to 575.35 after rising 0.2 percent on Monday.

The German DAX shed 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 was marginally lower while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed with a positive bias.

Dutch telco KPN fell 1.2 percent as it reported a modest 2 percent growth in Q3 revenues.

Symrise, a German supplier of fragrances and flavors, tumbled 4 percent after cutting its full-year organic growth outlook.

French lender BNP Paribas lost 3 percent after missing third-quarter profit forecasts.

Amundi, Europe's biggest asset manager, rose 1.3 percent after third-quarter 2025 profit before tax topped forecasts.

Industrial gases group Air Liquide added 1.1 percent after confirming its 2026 margin outlook.

Capgemini soared 5.5 percent. The IT consulting firm raised its full-year revenue guidance after reporting higher third-quarter revenue.

Swiss drugmaker Novartis slumped 4 percent despite delivering third-quarter profit in line with expectations.

HSBC Holdings jumped 3 percent. The lender raised its profit outlook for 2025 despite reporting a 14 percent decline in third-quarter pretax profit.

