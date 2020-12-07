RIO

European shares slip on worries over U.S.-China relations; FTSE 100 shines

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares slipped on Monday as rising tension between the United States and China sapped some appetite for risky assets, while Britain-based exporters outperformed as uncertainty over a Brexit trade deal battered the pound.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Dec 7 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Monday as rising tension between the United States and China sapped some appetite for risky assets, while Britain-based exporters outperformed as uncertainty over a Brexit trade deal battered the pound.

Germany's trade-sensitive DAX index .GDAXI and the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.1%.

Reuters exclusively reported that United States was preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

Banks .SX7P led declines in Europe, down 1.7% as yields on euro zone bonds fell. GVD/EUR

London's FTSE 100 .FTSE, meanwhile, rose 0.2% with consumer and healthcare stocks leading gains. The pound GBP= took a beating as negotiators struggled to reach consensus on a post-Brexit trade deal. GBP/

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are due to hold another call on Monday evening in the hope that stubborn differences over fishing rights in UK waters, fair competition and ways to solve future disputes will have narrowed by then.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters