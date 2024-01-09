European shares slip on tech drag, markets await economic data

By Shristi Achar A

Jan 9 (Reuters) - European equities slipped on Tuesday, weighed by the losses in technology and financial stocks, with investors anticipating more economic data to assess the European Central Bank's monetary policy for the year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX lost 0.2% as of 0930 GMT, with technology .SX8P and banks .SX7E leading declines, down 0.9% and 0.8% respectively.

Weighing on the sentiment, German industrial production unexpectedly fell in November from the previous month, marking the sixth consecutive monthly decline.

Germany's DAX 40 .GDAXI shed 0.3%, with the yield on the German 10-year government bond inching up to 2.177%.

Market participants are now focussing on euro zone unemployment rate for November, due at 1000 GMT, for insights into the state of the economy, ahead of the ECB's policy meeting later in the month.

"The easy part in the reduction of inflation is behind us now. It is going to be more difficult now to go from the current level to the 2% target from the ECB," said Roland Kaloyan, head of European equity strategy at Societe Generale.

"There are still some inflationary forces around, particularly from the job market and wage growth, which could continue to support inflation through 2024 in Europe."

Money markets, however, have largely priced in a pause in rate-hikes from the central bank in its upcoming meeting. 0#ECBWATCH

Energy shares .SXEP led the advances, rising 0.6%, as crude prices rebounded from their more than 3% fall in the previous session. O/R

This week focus would also be on the beginning of earnings season in the U.S. and the forthcoming inflation report due on Thursday, which could set the tone for equities.

In company news, HaysHAYS.L slumped 11.8%, among the top losers on STOXX 600, after the recruitment firm warned of a lower-than-expected half-year profit, citing a hiring slowdown.

TecanTECN.S slipped 3.4% as the Swiss life science equipment maker reported full-year sales below guidance.

NexansNEXS.PA rose 3.1%, among top gainers on the benchmark index, after Berenberg initiated coverage on the French cable maker with a "buy" rating on the prospects from electrification.

