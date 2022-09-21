European shares slip as Russian mobilisation rachets up uncertainty ahead of Fed

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Sept 21 (Reuters) - European shares fell at the opening on Wednesday as Russia partially mobilising more troops added to investors worries over U.S. Federal Reserve's likely third straight super-sized interest rate hike later in the day.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX dropped 0.3%, with most of its sub-sectors lower. Rate-sensitive technology sector index .SX8P fell 1.2%, while energy stocks .SXEP gained 1% amid a rise in oil prices following the news of mobilisation. O/R

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves, in a significant escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. This is Moscow's first mobilisation since World War Two.

The Fed is seen raising its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points (bps) later in the day, continuing its aggressive fight against persistently high inflation. Some traders also expect the U.S. central bank to increase rates by a full percentage point. FEDWATCH

In a bright spot, Fortum's FORTUM.HE shares surged 14.6% to the top of the STOXX 600, after Germany agreed to nationalise Uniper UN01.DE by buying its stake in the gas importer.

