European shares slip as rate hike worries, rising infections weigh

Jan 10 (Reuters) - European shares slipped in early trading on Monday after marking their first weekly drop in three last week amid surging COVID-19 infections and an increasingly uncertain interest rate outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX dropped 0.4%, as of 0830 GMT, weighed down by real estate .SX86P, tech .SX8P and industrial .SXNP stocks, while major global share markets eked out gains. MKTS/GLOB

Market focus is now on the euro zone unemployment data for November and Sentix index data measuring investor sentiment for January.

Among stocks, Carige jumped 4.3% after a report said BPER Banca EMII.MI, Italy's fifth-largest bank, improved its offer to prevail over rival suitor Credit Agricole Italia CAGR.PA.

BMW BMWG.DE gained 1.4% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the German car giant to "buy" and hiked its price target to 123 euros from 110 euros.

French technology consulting company Atos ATOS.PA slumped 16.7% after issuing a profit warning that reflected delays in customer deals and pressured margins at its hardware and software resales unit.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

