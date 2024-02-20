News & Insights

US Markets

European shares slip as miners weigh; investors assess wage data

Credit: REUTERS/TIMM REICHERT

February 20, 2024 — 05:36 am EST

Written by Khushi Singh and Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

By Khushi Singh and Johann M Cherian

Feb 20 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Tuesday as metal and mining stocks fell after a cut in China's mortgage rate failed to impress markets, while investors assessed key eurozone wage data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX dipped 0.2%, led by a 1.5% loss in the basic resources index .SXPP as copper prices dropped and a deeper-than-expected mortgage rate cut out of China piled onto uncertainty about the top-consumer's ailing property sector.MET/L

China-exposed luxury stocks .STXLUXP also dipped 0.1%. The technology sector .SX8P, which has been one of the top gainers this year, also declined more than 1% by 0941 GMT.

"This sharper-than-expected cut hasn't shored up confidence. Instead, it's concentrated concerns about the economy," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown.

"It's a concern because ... a large chunk of European-listed companies are highly attuned to what happens in China."

Closer to home, the much-awaited data on eurozone fourth-quarter 2023 showed an reading of 4.46%, down from a record high of 4.69% in the third quarter. The data is seen as an important variable in determining the timing of the ECB's (European Central Bank) interest rate cuts.

The main STOXX index closed at a two-year high in the previous session and is nearing an all-time high, supported by upbeat earnings from industry heavyweights and expectations of more than four rate cuts this year.

Air LiquideAIRP.PA shares jumped 5.9% to a record high, driving a 1.6% gain in the broader chemicals .SX4P sector, after the French industrial gases firm posted a better-than-expected FY operating profit and said it had already reached its 2025 margin targets.

BarclaysBARC.L shares added 4.2% after the UK lender set out a welter of plans including buybacks, an overhaul of its operations, cost cuts and asset sales to improve performance and lift shares.

OC Oerlikon OERL.S rose 5.6% after the Swiss industrial firm said it is exploring options to separate its fibre-making polymer business to focus on metal coatings.

Drugmaker Sandoz Group SDZ.S lost 3.0% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight".

Bayer AG's shares BAYGn.DE inched up 0.2% in volatile trading after the German drugmaker said it would slash its dividend over the next three years to reduce its debt.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh, Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.