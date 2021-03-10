European shares slip as miners, travel stocks weigh

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 10 (Reuters) - European stocks pulled back on Wednesday after surging close to pre-pandemic levels a day earlier, as worries about rising inflation kept investors on edge, with mining and travel stocks leading the retreat.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.3% by 0810 GMT, after hitting its highest level since late February 2020 on Tuesday.

Economically sensitive sectors such as miners .SXPP, travel & leisure .SXTP and industrial companies .SXNP led the declines in Europe, while telecoms .SXKP and real estate .SX86P stocks edged higher.

Meanwhile, data showed China's factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace since November 2018 in February.

Among individual stocks, Zara-owner Inditex ITX.MC slipped 1.2% after it reported a 70% fall in 2020 net profit as a year of global lockdowns kept many of its shops shut.

Just Eat Takeaway.com TKWY.AS rose 2.9% after the food-ordering company said it expected further growth in 2021.

