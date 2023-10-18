European shares slip as Middle East fears, chip stocks weigh

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

STOXX 600 off 0.2%

ASML shares drop on flat FY sales forecast

Adidas jumps after upbeat 2023 guidance

UK annual inflation tops expectations in Sept

Nexi shares rally after media report of potential bid by CVC

Updated at 0827 GMT

By Amruta Khandekar

Oct 18 (Reuters) - European stocks inched lower on Wednesday as deepening fears over an escalation in the Middle East conflict and a drop in shares of chipmakers after ASML's lacklustre forecast overshadowed support from upbeat Chinese economic data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.2% by 8:27 GMT, falling for the second straight day.

A strike on a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of Palestinians raised the stakes for U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Israel.

ASML HoldingASML.AS lost 1.5% as the semiconductor equipment maker reported lower-than-expected orders and warned of flat sales next year.

Shares of other chipmakers such as ASM International ASMI.AS, Aixtron AIXGN.DE and BE Semiconductor BESI.ASalso shed between 1.3% and 1.5%, dragging Europe's technology sector .SX8P down 0.7%.

"Today, the disappointing (semiconductor) results are going to be the one dominating the news because it's a big and important sector for Europe," said Anthi Tsouvali, multi asset strategist at State Street Global Markets.

"In general, earnings expectations remain high and they seem to be very optimistic for a region which is an energy importer. If energy prices continue to climb higher, that's going to be an issue."

The burgeoning uncertainty over the Middle East war, a slew of mixed earnings reports and a jump in bond yields after better-than-expected U.S. economic data have kept European shares under pressure this week.

Adding to the declines, data showing hotter-than-expected British consumer inflation pushed the FTSE 100 .FTSE down 0.1%. Meanwhile, China-exposed luxury firms such as LVMH LVMH.PA, Hermes HRMS.PA and Richemont CFR.S rose between 0.7% and 1.1% after data showed the world's second-largest economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter.

AdidasADSGn.DE jumped 4.1% after the sportswear firm lifted its revenue forecast and cut its expected loss for 2023. The upbeat outlook also lifted shares of rival Puma PUMG.DE by 3.3%.

Just Eat Takeaway.comTKWY.AS climbed 6.7% as it raised its annual core profit forecast, while shares of truck maker VolvoVOLVb.ST gained 2% after posting upbeat quarterly earnings.

Energy shares .SXEP were also a bright spot, up 0.5% as risks to supply from the Middle East boosted crude prices. O/R

Industrials .SXNP were a big drag, down 1.1%, with shares of ABBABBN.Sdropping 5.7% after the Swiss engineering group dampened expectations for the fourth quarter.

Shares of Italy's NexiNEXII.MIjumped 15.1% after a media report of a possible bid by CVC Capital Partners.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sohini Goswami)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.