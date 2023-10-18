European shares slip as Middle East fears, ASML weigh

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 18 (Reuters) - European stocks inched lower on Wednesday as deepening fears over an escalation in the Middle East conflict and a drop in ASML shares after the chipmaker's lacklustre forecast overshadowed support from upbeat economic data from China.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.2% by 0703 GMT.

A strike on a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of Palestinians raised the stakes for U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Israel on Wednesday.

ASML HoldingASML.AS dropped 3.7% as the semiconductor equipment maker warned of flat sales in 2024, after reporting third-quarter earnings in line with analysts' expectations. Shares of China-exposed luxury firms such as LVMH LVMH.PA, Hermes HRMS.PA and Richemont CFR.S rose between 0.2% and 0.8% on better-than-expected growth data from the world's second-largest economy.

AdidasADSGn.DE jumped 4.7% after the sportswear firm lifted its revenue forecast and cut its expected loss for 2023.

Data showed British annual consumer price inflation was unchanged at 6.7% in September, bucking economists' expectations for a further decline.

