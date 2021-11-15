RIO

European shares slip as lockdown worries, miners drag

Contributor
Anisha Sircar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

European shares kicked off the week on a tepid note as investors fretted over the possibility of fresh COVID-19 lockdowns, while miners were hit the most following a tumble in metal prices after China promised to "phase down" coal at the COP26 summit.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 15 (Reuters) - European shares kicked off the week on a tepid note as investors fretted over the possibility of fresh COVID-19 lockdowns, while miners were hit the most following a tumble in metal prices after China promised to "phase down" coal at the COP26 summit.

The STOXX 600 .STOXX index was flat, weighed down by a 1% drop in miners .SXPP as iron ore and metal prices tumbled.

Observers at the U.N. climate talks got a bit nervous on Saturday when representatives of the United States and the EU went into a meeting with their counterparts from China and India to discuss some of the deal's language around "phasing out" coal. {MET/L]

UK-listed miners Glencore GLEN.L, Rio Tinto RIO.L and Anglo American AAL.L were down between 0.9% and 1.3%.

Adding to the caution, Austria became the first European country to reinstate a fresh lockdown, placing millions of unvaccinated people under restrictions amid record-level infection rates.

Shares of Philips PHG.AS, which is recalling ventilators due to use of parts containing a potentially hazardous foam, slid 8.5% after the medical equipment maker announced it was in dicussions with U.S. regulators following a new inspection of one of its facilities.

Airbus AIR.PA jumped 2.6% after it got a multi-billion-dollar order for 255 single-aisle A321neo passenger jets from private-equity firm Indigo Partners' portfolio airlines.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO AAL PHG AIR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters