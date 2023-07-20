European shares slip as investors digest mixed earnings

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

July 20 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower at open on Thursday, as investors assessed mixed earnings from companies in the region while disappointing results from U.S. heavyweights Tesla and Netflix also weighed on sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.2% by 0705 GMT.

Frankfurt-listed shares of big U.S. names NetflixNFLO.F and TeslaTSLA.F fell 8.2% and 3.7% respectively, after disappointing results from both companies late on Wednesday.

SaabSAABb.ST climbed 3.2% after the Swedish defence group raised its organic sales growth guidance.

Volvo CarsVOLCARb.ST dropped 6.3% after posting a 54% fall in second-quarter operating earnings though the Sweden-based automaker forecast healthy demand for its vehicles.

ElectroluxELUXb.ST dropped 10.7% after Europe's biggest home appliances maker swung to a loss in the second quarter.

Technology .SX8P was the biggest sectoral loser with semiconductor firm ASML Holding ASML.AS down 3% and extending declines after posting results on Wednesday.

