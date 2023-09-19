News & Insights

European shares slip as industrials drag; focus on c.banks meetings

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

September 19, 2023 — 03:29 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

Sept 19 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Tuesday in choppy trading, as industrial stocks extended losses for a second straight session, while cautious investors awaited a slew of central bank decisions this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX slipped 0.1% by 0717 GMT.

Investors remained cautious ahead of interest rate decisions by major central banks this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday and Bank of England, Swiss National Bank, Riksbank, and Norges Bank on Thursday.

Industrials stocks .SXNP fell 0.5%, with Deutsche Post DHLn.DE easing 2.7%.

KingfisherKGF.L dropped 5.2% after the European home improvement retailer cut its annual profit forecast.

Tour group TUITUI1n.DE climbed 4.2% on confirming its full-year outlook for financial year 2023, citing strong bookings in the summer and upcoming winter season.

British online supermarket Ocado Retail maintained its full-year outlook, lifting parent companies Ocado Group OCDO.L and Marks & Spencer MKS.L up 2.3% and 1.0%, respectively.

