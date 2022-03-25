KKR

European shares slip as crisis in Ukraine deepens

Susan Mathew Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

March 25 (Reuters) - European shares fell for a third straight session on Friday and was set to end the week lower, as the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict kept investors cautious heading into the weekend.

Declines in financial .SX7P and technology .SXEP stocks countered gains in basic .SXPP and defensive sectors, leaving the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX 0.2% lower.

On the week, STOXX 600 was set close about 0.4% lower, as lofty energy prices from sanctions on Russia fanned inflation fears and stoked worries about slowing economic growth.

The West imposed more sanctions on Russia on Thursday, and Washington was planning a response in the event that Moscow uses nuclear weapons.

Shares of Telecom Italia TLIT.MI jumped 5.9%, extending gains after KKR KKR.N said it remains interested in taking over the phone group.

