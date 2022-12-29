European shares slip as COVID surge in China sours risk appetite

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Dec 29 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower on Thursday, in their penultimate session of 2022, as soaring COVID cases in China dampened risk appetite across global markets.

The region-wide STOXX 600 .STOXX edged 0.2% down. For the year so far, it has fallen 12.5%.

After a brief jump this week, global markets are nervous about Beijing's move to further relax COVID curbs, as surging infections dimmed hopes of a swift recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The scale of the outbreak and doubts over official data prompted the United States, India, Italy, Taiwan and Japan to impose new travel rules on Chinese visitors. The European Union's Health Security Committee called an urgent meeting in Brussels to coordinate the bloc's response.

China-exposed luxury firms such as Cartier-owner Richemont CFR.S and French group Kering PRTP.PA fell 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively.

Energy stocks .SXEP dipped 0.8% and miners .SXPP fell 0.4%, tracking weakness in crude and base metal prices on concerns of demand recovery in top consumer China.

Consumer staples such as Diageo DGE.L and Unilever LVR.L> fell 0.8% each.

In Spain, data showed retail sales fell 0.6% in November from a year earlier, after rising 1.0% in October. Spanish stocks .IBEX dipped 0.3%.

In Germany, Europe's largest economy, exporters have modest hopes for next year, anticipating problems at major customers in China because of climbing COVID cases and rising prices making U.S. buyers cautious, the Federation of German Wholesale and Foreign Trade (BGA) said.

Miner Antofagasta ANTO.L slid 1.3% on its Los Pelambres operation in Chile's Coquimbo region being hit by a blockade.

Ferrexpo FXPO.Lfell 0.7% on the detention of its controlling shareholder, billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago, by French authorities. The iron pellet producer said the detention was unrelated to matters at the company.

Report on Wednesday saying that imported baby formula would be subject to tariffs again after the expiration of exemptions weighed on companies such as Nestle SA NESN.S and Reckitt Benckiser RKT.L that shipped millions of cans of emergency supplies. Both their shares fell nearly 1%.

Meanwhile, the rate-sensitive tech sector .SX8P rose helped by a fall in euro zone government bond yields.

