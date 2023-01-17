European shares slip as China data rekindles economic worries

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas

Jan 17 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Tuesday, taking a breather from their sharp rally since the start of this year, after China posted its weakest annual economic growth in nearly half a century, stoking investors' fears of an economic slowdown.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.3% by 0925 GMT, after hitting its highest level in nine months in the previous session.

Asian shares and U.S. futures dipped after China's economic growth in 2022 slumped as the fourth quarter was hit hard by strict COVID-19 curbs and a property market slump, raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year.

The prospects of imminent global recession also cast a long shadow over Davos that kicked off on Monday, with two-thirds of private and public sector chief economists surveyed by the World Economic Forum expecting a global recession this year.

China-exposed LVMH LVMH.PA slipped 0.4% after briefly hitting a record high that pushed the luxury goods group's market cap above 400 billion euros ($432.64 billion) for the first time.

UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE dipped 0.2%, but was still within a hair's breadth of hitting a record high of 7,903.50.

THG THG.L slid 5.1% after the online retail platform warned on profit as its revenue growth missed its target.

Shares of Hays Plc HAYS.L gained 2.2% after the British recruitment agency reported a rise in its second-quarter net fees.

Investors also looked forward to U.S. earnings with Goldman Sachs GS.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N expected to report later in the day.

($1 = 0.9246 euros)

