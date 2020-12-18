PHG

European shares slip as Brexit, U.S.-China trade worries simmer

Contributors
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares inched lower on Friday as doubts over a post-Brexit trade deal and fresh U.S.-China tensions capped gains at the end of a solid week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX slipped 0.2% by 0808 GMT, easing from a near 10-month high hit in the previous session, while the German DAX .GDAXI and France's CAC 40 .FCHI also lost about 0.2% each.

Losses in UK's exporter-heavy index .FTSE were limited by a slide in the pound after Britain and European Union negotiators warned that they remained far apart on a number of issues and that it was becoming more likely they would fail to reach an agreement. .L

Travel & leisure stocks .SXTP were the biggest decliners in early European trading, with British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L slipping 1.0% after a media report that it had agreed to buy Spanish carrier Air Europa for 500 million euros ($612.55 million).

Dutch health technology firm Philips PHG.AS rose 1.3% after it agreed to buy U.S. cardiac diagnostics and monitoring firm BioTelemetry BEAT.O in a deal worth $2.8 billion.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

