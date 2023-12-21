News & Insights

European shares slip as automobile, real estate losses weigh, US GDP data in focus

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 21, 2023 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Thursday, led by losses in real estate and automobiles and parts stocks following a sharp selloff at Wall Street in the previous session, while investors awaited more economic data from the U.S. for further clues on the global interest rate path.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.3% by 0817 GMT, on track to snap a two-day streak of gains.

In a broad market selloff, shares of automobile and parts .SXAP led the declines, falling 0.3%, while rate-sensitive real estate stocks .SX86P slipped 0.6%.

Focus will now shift to the final estimates of U.S. third-quarter GDP and the weekly jobless claims report later in the day for more clues on Federal Reserve's stance on much-awaited rate cut decisions.

In corporate news, Swisscom shares SCMN.S lost 0.9% after report that the telecom firm is weighing a bid for Vodafone's VOD.L Italian business early next year.

The broader telecommunications .SXKP index was down 0.2%.

CommerzbankCBKG.DE topped the STOXX 600, rising 2.9% after it received approval from the European Central Bank to buy back up to 600 million euros ($656.88 million) in shares.

