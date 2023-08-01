News & Insights

European shares slip as Asia factory activity falters

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

August 01, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Aug 1 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Tuesday as weak factory activity data from Asia and some disappointing earnings stalled a rally in markets that had pushed several regional indexes to multi-year highs recently.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX dipped 0.1% by 0714 GMT, with miners .SXPP and real estate .SX86P among the top decliners.

Asia's factory activity shrank in July, private surveys showed, a sign slowing global growth and weakness in China's economy were taking a toll on the region's fragile recovery. Euro zone factory surveys are due later in the day.

Among companies that reported, DHL GroupDHLn.DE fell 3% after the freight forwarder reported a slump in quarterly earnings as high inflation, the war in Ukraine and the ongoing energy crisis weighed on consumer demand and freight rates.

In UK, HSBC HoldingsHSBA.L climbed 2.1% after the lender raised its key performance target, while BPBP.L gained 2.2% after the energy giant boosted its dividend by 10%.

FresnilloFRES.L tumbled 8.4% with the miner retaining its 2023 forecast.

