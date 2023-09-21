European shares slide on hawkish Fed; BoE up next

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Swiss National Bank leaves rates unchanged

C.banks in Sweden and Norway hike rates again

JD Sports on track to meet annual profit forecast; shares up

Ocado slides after Exane downgrade

STOXX 600 down 0.6%

Updated at 0808 GMT

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Sept 21 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled higher-for-longer interest rates, while investors awaited a key policy decision from the Bank of England.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.6% by 0808 GMT, with travel and leisure stocks .SXTP shedding 2.1%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led losses on Wall Street on Wednesday after the Fed held key interest rates steady, as expected, and revised economic projections higher with warnings that the battle against inflation was far from over.

Commodity-linked sectors like mining .SXPP and energy .SXEP each fell over 1%, leading losses as metal and crude prices weakened against a stronger dollar.

UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE eased 0.5% ahead of the BoE's decision at 11:00 a.m GMT on whether it will halt a run of rate hikes that stretches back to December 2021 after data showed an unexpected drop in inflation.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Swiss National Bank(SNB)kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 1.75%, while Sweden and Norway's central banks raised their key policy rate by a quarter percentage point.

Swiss stocks .SSMI gained 0.5%, while shares in Sweden .OMXS30 and Norway .OBX fell 0.8% and 1.0%, respectively.

"The SNB's decision to keep rates unchanged at 1.75% was a big surprise, although it left the door open for further hikes," Adrian Prettejohn, Europe economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

Shares in OcadoOCDO.L fell 7.2% after Exane downgraded the British online supermarket to "underperform" following its recent rally, citing concerns over subdued growth in its retail business.

Retailer NextNXT.L rose 2.2% on hiking its annual profit guidance.

JD SportsJD.L climbed 7.1% after saying it was on track to post higher annual profit as demand for branded footwear and apparel pushed underlying sales up 12% despite pressure on consumers from rising bills.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sonia Cheema)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.