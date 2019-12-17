European Shares Slide On Hard Brexit Fears

(RTTNews) - European stocks were moving lower on Tuesday as Unilever warned of a sales slowdown and ITV News reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taking a hard line on Britain's transition period for leaving the European Union.

It was said that Johnson will legislate via an amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill as soon as Friday to "legally prohibit" any further delay to the U.K.'s departure from the bloc.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.6 percent at 415.38 after climbing 1.4 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX dropped half a percent and France's CAC 40 index slid 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher, reversing early losses.

Consumer goods giant Unilever lost 5 percent after a warning that it would miss its sales target for the year due to tough trading conditions in West Africa and a slowdown in south Asia.

Oil & gas contractor Hunting slumped 5.6 percent. The company said in a statement that activity levels within North America continue to slow, especially onshore.

Intertek Group, a provider of quality and safety services, rose over 1 percent after it acquired hospitality assurance business Check Safety First.

Oilfield services provider Petrofac gave up 4 percent after saying it expects a more than 5 percent fall in full-year revenue.

Automakers were trading mixed. Europe's passenger car sales increased for the third straight month in November, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed today.

New passenger car sales grew 4.9 percent on a yearly basis in November, which was the third straight of growth. However, the pace of increase slowed from 8.7 percent rise seen in October.

French telecom operator Orange gained 1 percent. The company has announced a partnership agreement with ATC France, a unit of American Tower Corp. (AMT), for accelerated deployment of its mobile network in non-dense areas.

Airbus was little changed after Boeing announced it would suspend producing 737 Max planes. Aerospace component maker Safran lost 3.5 percent.

