European shares slide on fears of second coronavirus wave

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

June 15 (Reuters) - European shares tumbled on Monday as concerns of a second wave of coronavirus infections grew with Beijing reporting a record number of new cases, while underwhelming economic data from China also weighed on sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 2.4%, slipping further from its 5.7% fall last week, with the exporter-heavy German index .GDAXI leading declines.

Global stock markets also began the week on a glum note as the recent outbreak in Beijing, which has been traced to a wholesale food market, revived fears of the economic damage from the health crisis. MKTS/GLOB

Among stocks, BP BP.L slid 5% as it said it would incur an up to $17.5 billion writedown in the value of its assets after lowering its long-term oil and gas price outlook in expectation of an accelerated transition away from fossil fuels.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.