BP

European shares slide on fears of second coronavirus wave

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

European shares tumbled on Monday as concerns of a second wave of coronavirus infections grew with Beijing reporting a record number of new cases, while underwhelming economic data from China also weighed on sentiment.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

June 15 (Reuters) - European shares tumbled on Monday as concerns of a second wave of coronavirus infections grew with Beijing reporting a record number of new cases, while underwhelming economic data from China also weighed on sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 2.4%, slipping further from its 5.7% fall last week, with the exporter-heavy German index .GDAXI leading declines.

Global stock markets also began the week on a glum note as the recent outbreak in Beijing, which has been traced to a wholesale food market, revived fears of the economic damage from the health crisis. MKTS/GLOB

Among stocks, BP BP.L slid 5% as it said it would incur an up to $17.5 billion writedown in the value of its assets after lowering its long-term oil and gas price outlook in expectation of an accelerated transition away from fossil fuels.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters