European Shares Slide As Auto Stocks Weigh

September 22, 2025 — 05:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - European stocks were broadly lower on Monday as investors awaited a key U.S. inflation reading as well as comments from several Federal Reserve officials this week for additional clues on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

Interest rate decisions in Switzerland and Sweden are also due later this week. The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 554.03 after ending 0.2 percent lower on Friday.

The German DAX dipped 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed.

German automaker Volkswagen slumped 7 percent after adjusting its 2025 forecast. Similarly, Porsche AG plummeted 7 percent after dialing back plans for its electric vehicle rollout due to weaker demand.

Centrica was moving higher in London after announcing the commencement of the second and final tranche of its share buyback program.

Precious metal miner Fresnillo jumped 4.5 percent as gold surged to set a fresh record high above $3,700 per ounce, buoyed by investors' heightened expectations of a dovish rate cut path.

Dutch surveyor Fugro plummeted 9 percent after withdrawing its financial guidance for 2025 following "significant changes" in market conditions in recent weeks.

