European shares slide at open on rate hike worries

June 22, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

June 22 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Thursday on fears of continued monetary policy tightening, with London stocks falling on uncertainty about the size of the Bank of England's interest rate hike later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 1.2% by 0716 GMT, while the FTSE 100 .FTSE index shed 1.2%.

The BoE is set to raise interest rates for a thirteenth time in a row, a day after inflation data came in higher than expected again, but bets were almost evenly split between a 25-basis-point and 50-basis-point hike.

Rate-sensitive technology shares .SX8P dropped 1.2%, while a 1.9% fall in auto stocks .SXAP led declines.

U.S. lawmakers late on Wednesday urged the Federal Trade Commission to finalise new consumer protections for car buyers despite objections from auto dealers who argue the rules would actually raise the cost of buying a car.

In a bright spot, shares of SES SASESFd.PA rose 4.3% after it said that it has ceased merger talks with Intelsat.

