European shares slide as pandemic jitters return

April 24 (Reuters) - European shares tumbled on Friday on fears of a severe and lasting economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic after a report raised doubts about progress in developing a treatment for COVID-19.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 1.1% at 0719 GMT, with London's FTSE 100 .FTSE shedding 1.3% as data showed UK retail sales crashed in March. .L

Global equity markets headed lower as a closely watched Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O experimental drug failed to help patients with severe COVID-19 in a clinical trial, even as the drugmaker said findings were inconclusive because the study was terminated early. MKTS/GLOB

All the major European sectors fell in early trading, with the banking index .SX7P leading the declines as S&P cut Commerzbank's CBKG.DE credit rating by a notch and lowered its outlook for Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE to negative from stable.

