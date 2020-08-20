European Shares Slide As FOMC Minutes Disappoint

(RTTNews) - European stocks fell sharply on Thursday after the most recent FOMC policy meeting minutes showed Fed officials were not positive about additional monetary easing.

Worries about a resurgence of coronavirus infection in Europe also weighed on markets, with Germany recording more than 1.000 new cases for a third day and Spain reporting its highest number of daily infections since April.

Norway said on Wednesday it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all people arriving from Britain, Austria, Greece and Ireland from Aug. 22.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.1 percent to 365.46 after gaining 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX gave up 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index lost 1.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.1 percent.

Swedish private equity firm EQT plunged 13 percent. The pandemic has led to fewer investments this year and a sharply slower pace of exits, the company said in a statement.

Dutch payment processing firm Adyen slumped 5.1 percent after it reported slower earnings growth.

Real estate firm Tag Immobilien rallied 3.2 percent after confirming its guidance for 2020.

Accor rose about 1 percent after reports that the French hotels group had examined a potential merger with British rival Intercontinental Hotels Group. Shares of the latter advanced 0.7 percent.

Weaker metal prices pulled down miners. Chilean miner Antofagasta slumped 4.3 percent after it posted a 22.4 percent plunge in first-half core earnings. Anglo American tumbled 3.3 percent and Glencore lost 3.2 percent.

BP Plc gave up 1.6 percent and Royal Dutch Shell declined 1.7 percent as oil prices drifted lower on demand concerns.

Premier Oil plummeted as much as 20 percent after it reported a pretax loss of $334.8 million for the six months to 30 June 2020 compared to profit of $119.9 million, prior year.

Building supplier CRH dropped 1.5 percent after reporting a fall in first-half pretax profit.

In economic releases, Eurozone's construction output growth sharply slowed in June, after a strong recovery in May following three months of steep declines, data from Eurostat showed.

Construction output rose 4 percent from May, when it surged 29.4 percent, revised from 27.9 percent.

June was a month marked by some relaxation of Covid-19 containment measures in many Member States, Eurostat said.

Earlier today, Norway's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at zero, as widely expected, after a surprise cut in May.

